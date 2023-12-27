Pedestrian struck by semi, killed on Washington County interstate

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — A person is dead after being struck by a semi on the interstate in Washington County on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Interstate 41 at Sherman Road in the Town of Polk around 7:45 a.m.

The male victim was struck in the middle of the traffic lanes of the interstate. The semi-truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Deputies and Slinger police officers were dispatched to the area shortly before the accident for a possible distressed individual on the Sherman Road overpass.

Southbound 1-41 is still closed and is expected to be so until at least 1 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

