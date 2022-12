MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was struck by a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus near 30th and Lisbon.

MCTS said it happened late Friday afternoon. The driver of the bus, which was heading eastbound on Route 57, was driving slowly due to weather conditions, MCTS says.

The pedestrian was not walking in the crosswalk at the time of the incident. The pedestrian was responsive and taken to the hospital.

The driver and passengers were not injured. Milwaukee police responded to the scene.



