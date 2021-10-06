Pedestrian struck and killed by driver fleeing police

MILWAUKEE — West Allis Police say a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed during a police chase early Wednesday morning.

They say around 1:10 a.m. on October 6, West Allis officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the 1900 block of S. 80th Street.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and police initiated a pursuit. Police say the driver continued east, disregarding stop signs, and accelerating at a high rate of speed into the City of Milwaukee.

The fleeing vehicle struck a pedestrian in the intersection of S. 21st Street and W. National Avenue, and continued driving east.

Officers terminated the pursuit and provided aid to the pedestrian until medical personnel responded. The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone that has information regarding the suspect vehicle or its driver is asked to call MPD at (414) 302-7360 or the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

