Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed near 28th and Atkinson, Milwaukee police seek hit-and-run driver

Collage Maker-20-Jun-2022-07.46-AM.jpg
via Milwaukee police
Examples of a 2010-2011 Audi A4 sedan
Collage Maker-20-Jun-2022-07.46-AM.jpg
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 08:51:27-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing near 28th and Atkinson early Monday morning.

Police said a black 2010-2011 Audi A4 sedan hit the pedestrian just before 4 a.m. The driver then drove off westbound on Atkinson.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the Audi should be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted Monday that the victim is a 45-year-old woman.

If you have information, call MPD at 414-935-1293.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4