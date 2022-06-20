Pedestrian killed near 28th and Atkinson, Milwaukee police seek hit-and-run driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing near 28th and Atkinson early Monday morning.

Police said a black 2010-2011 Audi A4 sedan hit the pedestrian just before 4 a.m. The driver then drove off westbound on Atkinson.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the Audi should be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted Monday that the victim is a 45-year-old woman.

If you have information, call MPD at 414-935-1293.

