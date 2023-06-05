Watch Now
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver near 37th and Lisbon

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as Ishatua Smail.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 15:43:41-04

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver near 37th and Lisbon.

According to reports from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the pedestrian was crossing the street on May 22 when he was struck by the driver of the vehicle. The person steering the vehicle then drove off.

Bystanders called 911. The victim was brought to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The ME's office identified the victim as Ishatua Smail. He died on Sunday, June 4.

