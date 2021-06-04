Watch
Pedestrian hit near S. 6th and W. Hayes, police search for suspect

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:51:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for the person that hit a pedestrian near S. 6th Street and W. Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 Thursday night.

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a red or maroon minivan with front end damage.

As they continue their investigation, they're asking anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use P3 Tips App.

