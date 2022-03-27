Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-94 Saturday night.

The incident happened on I-94 eastbound at Highway KR in Kenosha County around 10:30 p.m. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Racine County Sheriff's Department, and Somers Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Officials did not share many details on what happened, just saying a pedestrian was hit and died. Wisconsin State Patrol's Technical Reconstruction Unit was on scene over night investigating the incident.

