Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 in Kenosha

wisconsin state patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol's Facebook page
wisconsin state patrol
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 09:35:11-04

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-94 Saturday night.

The incident happened on I-94 eastbound at Highway KR in Kenosha County around 10:30 p.m. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Racine County Sheriff's Department, and Somers Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Officials did not share many details on what happened, just saying a pedestrian was hit and died. Wisconsin State Patrol's Technical Reconstruction Unit was on scene over night investigating the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Mayoral Debate 480 x 360.png

Watch the TMJ4 Milwaukee Mayoral Debate this Sunday