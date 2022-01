WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of White Rock Ave. and E Moreland Blvd.

When officials arrived, the man had died from his injuries. The Waukesha Police Department said the man was not a railroad employee.

Police said the intersections of Whiterock Avenue and Moreland and Whiterock Ave. and Perkins Ave., will remain closed through the afternoon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip