MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a woman was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning.

The incident happened near 63rd and Thurston around 3:34 a.m. Police said a 29-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene following the crash, and the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are still investigating.

