Pedestrian hit by Metra train in Kenosha, police say

KENOSHA — A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train in Kenosha Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, near the 6800 block of the Union Pacific North Line, police say.
Metra train services are expected to be temporarily delayed as investigators try to figure out what happened.
The train involved was carrying about 20 passengers at the time of the collision. There are no reports of any passenger injuries.
There's no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.
