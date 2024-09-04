Pedestrian hit by Metra train in Kenosha, police say

KENOSHA — A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train in Kenosha Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, near the 6800 block of the Union Pacific North Line, police say.

Metra train services are expected to be temporarily delayed as investigators try to figure out what happened.

The train involved was carrying about 20 passengers at the time of the collision. There are no reports of any passenger injuries.

There's no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error