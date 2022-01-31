Watch
Pedestrian hit and killed, suspect on the run: Milwaukee police

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 07:07:54-05

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after police say a driver hit him as he was standing outside his vehicle on Sunday.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the driver hit the pedestrian just after 3 a.m. at North 35th Street and West Meinecke Avenue.

After striking the victim, the suspect drove away, MPD said. They do not know the identity of the suspect, but describe their vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

