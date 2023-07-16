Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and run

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened near 22nd & Greenfield. A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was crossing West Greenfield Avenue at 23rd Street, when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle continued without stopping and continued eastbound on West Greenfield Avenue.

A second vehicle also hit the woman. The driver of that vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Plymouth, WI stayed at the scene, and was arrested.

Milwaukee Police said charges against the driver are pending review by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip