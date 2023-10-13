Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver near 36th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a driver near 36th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 53-year-old pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck by a driver traveling eastbound on Fond du Lac around 7 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, police say.

