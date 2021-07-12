Watch
PD: 5 people charged in connection to incident where 'powerful pyrotechnic' was thrown at officers

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:57:43-04

Five people have been charged in connection to explosives being thrown at two Milwaukee police officers on July 5.

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured after police say a suspect or suspects threw a "powerful pyrotechnic" at them.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Water Street just before 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

The police officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office issued criminal charges against five people:

  • Gerrell Bufford was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime and one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime.
  • Demetrius A. Powell was charged with five counts of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device.
  • Derek M. Smith was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime and one count of Damage of Property by Explosives.
  • Javaier D. Thompson was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime.
  • Lawrence T. Turner was charged with one count of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device - Habitual Criminality Repeater.

