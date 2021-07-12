PD: 5 people charged in connection to incident where 'powerful pyrotechnic' was thrown at officers

Five people have been charged in connection to explosives being thrown at two Milwaukee police officers on July 5.

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured after police say a suspect or suspects threw a "powerful pyrotechnic" at them.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Water Street just before 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

The police officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office issued criminal charges against five people:

Gerrell Bufford was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime and one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime.

Demetrius A. Powell was charged with five counts of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device.

Derek M. Smith was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime and one count of Damage of Property by Explosives.

Javaier D. Thompson was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime.

Lawrence T. Turner was charged with one count of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device - Habitual Criminality Repeater.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip