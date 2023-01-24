PB&J Challenge: Bobby Portis teams up with Feeding America

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis has teamed up with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin on their annual "PB&J Campaign."

Peanut butter is one of the most requested items at shelters and pantries. A $1 donation to them is enough to buy seven sandwiches.

Cousins Subs in Milwaukee and Fox Valley are also getting in on the action. Anyone who buys a kid's meal at those locations from now through the end of February will get a limited edition Bobby Portis headband.

Feeding America will also get a portion of all kid's meal sales.

To place an order, visit CousinsSubs.com. For more information on the 2023 PB&J Challenge, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

