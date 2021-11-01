BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two Brown County girls, Gabi Egvedt and Laney Petasek, have been going above and beyond to give back to their community after accepting the 50 yard challenge.

It’s all part of the non-profit Raising Men Lawn Care Service 50 Yard Challenge.

"She told me about the challenge and I was really really excited to do it," said Petasek.

The 50 Yard Challenge encourages children to mow/rake/shovel 50 lawns, for FREE for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.

Locally, the girls have already paid it forward to several area families.

The two girls are certainly making a difference one lawn at a time.

"Feels great because I know I'm helping other people out that are disabled and old people and stuff. And it feels nice to help them," Laney said.

"This was probably our hardest yard, especially with the hill. The hill kind of threw my lawn mower off track and it kind of threw Laney's off track too. So it was kind of hard to control the lawn mower," said Gabi in reference to Saturday's work.

With doing this they are learning all about responsibility and other life skills.

"They're learning the importance of hard work and giving back, which I think is important to raise good people," said Jessica Egvedt, Gabi's mom.

The two girls together working as a team.

"We communicate every once in a while through the lawns so we can make sure what we know what we're going to do next and if the other missed anything," Gabi said.

If you would like to follow their journey or sign up to get your lawn mowed, you can contact their parents via this Facebook group.

