Paul Wahlberg to swing by Milwaukee-area Wahlburgers next week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-area Wahlburgers will be getting a celebrity visit next week.

Paul Wahlberg, the brother of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to stop by the Wahlburgers restaurants in Milwaukee's Third Ward and in Brookfield next Wednesday and Thursday.

Supermarket chain HyVee owns the two locations and said in a statement Friday that Paul Wahlberg will meet with customers and will be cooking a Black Truffle Burger and Fries off-menu special for guests to buy at both locations.

The company says service during Paul's appearances will be on a first-come, first-served basis and that there will be a one-hour time limit per table. No reservations will be accepted, HyVee said.

Paul Wahlberg is scheduled to make the following visits:

Wahlburgers Brookfield, 325 N. Market St., Brookfield, - Wednesday, July 28, 5-8 p.m.

Wahlburgers Milwaukee (Historic Third Ward) 322 N. Broadway, Milwaukee - Thursday, July 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

