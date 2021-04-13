Pat’s Rib Place coming to Milwaukee Public Market this summer

MILWAUKEE — Pat’s Rib Place is joining the list of locally-owned vendors at the Milwaukee Public Market.

The business also operates a location on Sunset Drive in Waukesha. The owners hope to open their Public Market location this summer.

Pat’s is known for their smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket and sauces, which according to the market "have earned them high praise as a top Milwaukee area barbecue eatery."

Owners Alisha and Ty Hayes opened Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha in 2009. The public market location will be their first and only business in Milwaukee.

“The Public Market is one of the venues that has helped put Milwaukee ‘on the map’,” said Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Ty Hayes in a statement. “We are thrilled to showcase our cuisine and family history at such an iconic and well renowned Milwaukee attraction.”

Pat’s Rib Place, via Milwaukee Public Market Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Ty Hayes

Their meats are smoked daily and often served with homemade causes, which will be sold in jars at the market. Other offerings will include pulled pork, smoked pastrami and corned beef, as well as sides such as cornbread, smoked baked beans and homemade potato salad.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Pat’s to the Market, the city of Milwaukee and Third Ward neighborhood, and look forward to expanding our food culture with their mouth-watering culinary offerings for our patrons,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market in the statement.

More details on the opening date will be announced in the future.

