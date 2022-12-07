Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Patient treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Nagawicka Lake

Though ice is yet to form on larger lakes, water temperatures will immediately cause hypothermia to anyone exposed to it, LCFR said.
Fire truck
Unsplash Images
Fire truck
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 20:15:37-05

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A person drowning in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield was rescued and treated for hypothermia on Tuesday.

Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) was dispatched to the Nagawicka Lake Boat access for the report of a person in the water at 3:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a person struggling 200 feet from shore while attempting to hold onto a floating boat.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and the victim was rescued from the water by 3:52 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with hypothermia.

Though ice is yet to form on larger lakes, water temperatures will immediately cause hypothermia to anyone exposed to it, LCFR said. You are urged to always wear a personal flotation device, have a partner, and never enter the water without proper thermal protection.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!