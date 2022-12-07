Patient treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Nagawicka Lake

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A person drowning in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield was rescued and treated for hypothermia on Tuesday.

Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) was dispatched to the Nagawicka Lake Boat access for the report of a person in the water at 3:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a person struggling 200 feet from shore while attempting to hold onto a floating boat.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and the victim was rescued from the water by 3:52 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with hypothermia.

Though ice is yet to form on larger lakes, water temperatures will immediately cause hypothermia to anyone exposed to it, LCFR said. You are urged to always wear a personal flotation device, have a partner, and never enter the water without proper thermal protection.

