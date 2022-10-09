Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.

One British pastry favorite could be on the team's menu. Pasties are dough-filled pastries that were a staple of southwest England and came to Wisconsin when Cornish workers migrated here. It's known as a favorite on Milwaukee's northside, sitting near the intersection of Burleigh and 36th.

Reynold's Pasty Shop has been in business for over 60 years.

"We love Reynold's pasties; my kids love them. It's a family tradition," longtime customer Torrina Taylor said.

To take us back in time we went to visit Reynold's. We met customers that had been buying from the pasty shop for 40 years.

Cashier Shinieka Barkley showed us around while explaining the process of making pasties.

"These are the ovens here that we use to bake in but the first process, it starts from here."

This process has been a part of the British diet for centuries and in Milwaukee, it's been a special treat generation after generation.

"It still tastes the same since I was a little girl," Taylor said.

Taylor used to visit Reynold's Pasty Shop with her father and now she travels at least 20 minutes to bring her own children.

"They don't ever mistreat you. They treat you like you're family."

Some of the employees have been longtime employees.

During our walkthrough, Barkley introduced us to a woman named Mrs. Pat. Mrs. Pat didn't want the spotlight but deserved it. She's been working at Reynold's for 40 years and has barely missed a day. Living in West Allis, she commutes to work by bus.

"Working in Milwaukee and you live in West Allis you're catching two buses to get to work, I think that's amazing," Barkley said.

Almost every pasty is made by hand by about twelve employees and each of them makes 3-400 pasties a day.

All it takes is a little dough, stuffed with potatoes, beef, onions, and carrots to make the perfect Reynold's Pasty.

From London ideas to a Milwaukee essential, Reynold's has had customers from all over the world.

When asked what the most shocking location has been, Barkley said Australia.

