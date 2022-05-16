Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Passenger dies after being ejected from car near 107th and Fond Du Lac

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 6:39 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 07:39:03-04

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman died after being ejected from a car during a crash near 107th and Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Milwaukee police said the driver of the vehicle lost control just after 2 a.m. and drove off the road. The impact caused the passenger to be ejected. First responders brought her to the hospital, where she died.

Police arrested the driver, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, on suspicion of OWI. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com