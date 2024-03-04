Passenger accused of shooting at Sheboygan County Deputies dead, driver still at large

Sheboygan County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for the driver in a traffic stop that escalated to a shooting.

Deputies say they tried to pull a vehicle over just north of Howard's Grove saturday night when the driver sped off. They say the passenger got out of the vehicle just a few miles from the Manitowoc Sheboygan County line and started shooting at deputies.

Deputies say the passenger and driver then took off running. Investigators were able to locate the passenger using drones — they say he died by shooting himself.

Investigators have identified the driver as Mario Doyle, 28. They consider him to be dangerous and do not believe he is in Sheboygan County any more. If you see him, call police.

