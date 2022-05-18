Parents to be fined under Milwaukee's citywide curfew for those under 17

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are now actively enforcing the city's curfew for people under 17 years-old.

But it's not just young people who get a ticket for being out past 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Parents and businesses will also face fines.

Milwaukee's curfew ordinance has been in effect for decades, just not always actively enforced. It was actually created back in 1943 to ease the workload of police spread thin during World War II.

So how does it apply today?

Criminal defense attorney John Birdsall said there will probably not be much of a difference that curfew enforcement will make on the streets of Milwaukee.

"I think it's going to be of little effect," Birdsall said.

Anyone out under 17 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the week, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. If found in violation, kids and parents will face separate fines between $90 and $200.

Birdsall says the language gets unclear when the curfew ordinance specifically states. There are exceptions for kids and adults who are exercising their first amendment rights, including freedom of speech, the free exercise of religion, and the right to assembly.

"I'm preaching at the 7-11 that's open at midnight. I'm making a speech about social conditions in Milwaukee," Birdsall said. "We're taking it to ridiculous lengths, but that's the way the courts would have to wrestle with it if it showed up in there before them."

Birdsall believes that could open the police department and city up to lawsuits.

"If someone is making a claim along those first amendment lines, there's also going to be sort of harassment claims against the police becaused they're saying I'm trying to do this and police are saying I'm in violation or I'm suspicious or look like a criminal or whatever it is," he said.

Still, most parents TMJ4 spoke with think re-enforcing Milwaukee's curfew is a step in the right direction.

"I think it's a good thing for the curfew to be set in line, I'm all for it," parent Davina Turner said.

But there are some, like Birdsall, who think it's a way for leaders to appear to be taking action, without really doing much to change the root causes of problems in Milwaukee.

"If a parent's not parenting, ticketing them wouldn't help," parent Wilbert Davis said/

Birdsall confirms under this curfew, movie theaters, arcades, restaurants, even hotels or any places that is open late and could be of interest to teens showing up to hang out, would technically need to start checking ages at night.

