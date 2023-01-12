Pardon and Expungement panel helps Milwaukeeans navigate legal process

MILWAUKEE — Formerly incarcerated Milwaukeeans can face many barriers when reentering society, from housing to finding a job. One way to help ease some of that burden is applying for a pardon for those who are eligible.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor hosts panel discussions to help community members better understand pardons, expungement, and the process to be granted one.

"It's not just given out to any individual," Taylor said.

The pardon application and requirements can be found by on Gov. Tony Evers' website.

One of the panel members at Wednesday's event was Doyle Sprewer. He was pardoned in 2019 for a drug offense and was one of the first to be pardoned by Gov. Evers.

"Oh my goodness, it's like I won the lottery," Sprewer said about what it felt like to be granted a pardon.

Like many, Sprewer struggled to find employment before his pardon.

"Employment was kind of one of the biggest things," he said. "I was always big on law enforcement, working in the community, working with our children. So those jobs were challenging. Even trying to work at school systems," Sprewer said about his struggles.

But his pardon in 2019 eventually helped him land a job in law enforcement. Now he uses his experience to help others get the opportunity for a second chance. One of the ways he does that is by participating in informational panel discussions.

"The application process is not easy, but it's doable. It gives a person a second chance," Sprewer said.

The process to be granted a pardon is rigorous and often confusing. Supervisor Taylor, Sprewer, and other community leaders encourage people going through the process to reach out for help.

Supervisor Taylor said you can contact her office directly to access resources. She also recommends reaching out to the Milwaukee Justice Center.

