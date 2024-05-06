Parade entrants needed for Milwaukee's 53rd Annual Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration

MILWAUKEE — It's one of the country's longest-running Juneteenth celebrations -- and you can be part of the festivities!

Organizers are still looking for bands, dancers, and floats for Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade on June 19.

You can win up to $2,000 for floats, and marching bands and dance groups can win up to $1,000.

George Akpan and Nicole Goins, co-chairs of this year's Juneteenth parade joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss how you get involved.

The deadline to apply is May 31. Click here to apply. You can also print out the application and return it to Northcott Neighborhood House.

TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade. You can watch live on Wednesday, June 19th at 9 a.m.

You can download the parade application below.

