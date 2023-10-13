Panthers bobbleheads to celebrate UWM Pounce's Sweet 16 birthday

MILWAUKEE — There are six Milwaukee Panthers official bobbleheads that will be unveiled on Oct. 17 to celebrate Pounce the Panther's Sweet 16.

The first four bobbleheads have Pounce wearing different colored UWM basketball jerseys and UWM's school anthem with a push of a button. The remaining two have Pounce wearing vintage Panther merchandise.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, produced these unique bobbleheads.

More information to celebrate Pounce's Sweet 16 can be found here.

The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which was founded by Brad Novak and me, and we both attended UWM starting in 2002. We now have over 150 collegiate licenses, but given our connections to UWM, these are among the most special bobbleheads that we’ve produced to date. A major inspiration for the Museum came from the first bobblehead that we produced, which is of UWM Manager and Super Fan, Michael Poll.

