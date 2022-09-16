Watch Now
Panic! At The Disco postpones Friday's show at Fiserv Forum

According to a statement from the band, Covid-19 has made it "impossible" to play both its Milwaukee and Chicago shows.
JASON DECROW/AP
Panic! at the Disco pose backstage during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2006, in New York. Left to right are Brent Wilson, Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, and Spencer Smith. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:57:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum announced Panic! At The Disco is postponing its Friday night show.

According to a statement from the band, Covid-19 has made it "impossible" to play both its Milwaukee and Chicago shows.

The band says to hold onto your tickets as they work to reschedule.

The show was a part of Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance tour. Their latest studio album was released in August.

Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," singer Brendon Urie previously said.

MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers were set to open for Panic! At The Disco.

