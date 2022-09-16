Panic! At The Disco postpones Friday's show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum announced Panic! At The Disco is postponing its Friday night show.

According to a statement from the band, Covid-19 has made it "impossible" to play both its Milwaukee and Chicago shows.

The band says to hold onto your tickets as they work to reschedule.

Tonight's Panic! At The Disco Show is Postponed



Statement from the band:

Milwaukee and Chicago, unfortunately COVID has made it impossible to play these shows and we have to postpone. Please hold on to your tickets while we work to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/na2Omzqyxs — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) September 16, 2022

The show was a part of Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance tour. Their latest studio album was released in August.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," singer Brendon Urie previously said.

MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers were set to open for Panic! At The Disco.

