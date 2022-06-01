Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Panic! At The Disco coming to Fiserv Forum on September 16

Brazil Rock in Rio
Leo Correa/AP
Brendon Urie of the Panic! at the Disco performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Brazil Rock in Rio
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 10:22:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco is coming to Milwaukee this September!

The band will hit the stage at Fiserv Forum on September 16, with their latest studio album releasing less than a month earlier on August 19.

The show is a part of Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance tour.

Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," said singer Brendon Urie.

MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will open for Panic! At The Disco. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

There are also two pre-sale opportunities for Verizon customers and U.S. Citi cardmembers. The Verizon presale will run from June 2 at 10 a.m. until June 7 at 10 p.m.

The Citi pre-sale will run from Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

$1 from each ticket sold will go to the band's Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund that supports human rights for all individuals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Juneteenth parade on TMJ4