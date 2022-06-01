Panic! At The Disco coming to Fiserv Forum on September 16

MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco is coming to Milwaukee this September!

The band will hit the stage at Fiserv Forum on September 16, with their latest studio album releasing less than a month earlier on August 19.

The show is a part of Panic! At The Disco's Viva Las Vengeance tour.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," said singer Brendon Urie.

MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will open for Panic! At The Disco. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

There are also two pre-sale opportunities for Verizon customers and U.S. Citi cardmembers. The Verizon presale will run from June 2 at 10 a.m. until June 7 at 10 p.m.

The Citi pre-sale will run from Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

$1 from each ticket sold will go to the band's Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund that supports human rights for all individuals.

