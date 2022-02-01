Panamanian officials say they found 2 bodies from plane crash that left Waukesha woman missing

WAUKESHA — Panamanian authorities say they have found two bodies from a plane crash that left a Waukesha woman missing off the coast nearly one month ago.

The Panama Civil Aviation Authority tweeted Tuesday that they recovered the bodies of two people who went missing in the accident. They did not identify the deceased people.

El equipo de búsqueda y rescate SAR y la fuerza de tarea conjunta recuperan 2 cuerpos desaparecidos en el accidente registrado el 3 de enero en Punta Chame luego de más de 690 horas de búsqueda. El Ministerio Público procederá al levantamiento de los cuerpos. — Autoridad Aeronáutica Civil de Panamá (@aacivilpty) February 1, 2022

In total, four American passengers were on the plane that crashed on Jan 3. Two of them and the pilot were found by Panamanian rescue teams. Debra Velleman, 70, from Waukesha, and Sue Borries, 57, from Illinois went missing. Both of them are retired teachers.

Debra and her husband, Anthony, split time in Panama and Waukesha. They decided to spend the New Year on Contadora Island. The couple was headed back to mainland Panama when the plane crashed into the ocean.

After the crash, Anthony clung to a styrofoam cooler to use as a floatation device, and was rescued hours after the crash. He is hospitalized and had his second surgery.

Josh Velleman, Debra and Anthony's son, was in Panama with his brother, Jake. Josh said his family is hoping for closure.

"We're distraught. The whole family is distraught," Josh said. "It's extremely painful. And it's frustrating because we have all the help locally here, but there's language barriers and, you know, it's obviously a difficult time."

The families of Velleman and Borries have urged the U.S. government for help in the search. Josh Velleman said the U.S. embassy told his family that they would not be assisting. The families were waiting in Panama for the return of their loved ones.

Panamanian rescue teams conducted air, sea, and land searches of the aircraft's last known coordinates.

Equipos de @amp_panama @senanpanama @Sinaproc_Panama se mantienen en la búsqueda vía marítima y a lo largo de la costa de Punta Chame de la aeronave y 2 ocupantes desaparecidos desde el día lunes. pic.twitter.com/YHAUtFzNqG — Autoridad Aeronáutica Civil de Panamá (@aacivilpty) January 6, 2022

