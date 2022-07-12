Palomino Bar in Bay View temporarily closes due to staffing shortages

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Palomino Bar, an old-school bar and restaurant in Bay View, recently announced they are temporarily closing due to severe staff shortages.

Palomino, like many other bars and restaurants, was affected severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, including staffing shortages.

The restaurant, located at 2491 S. Superior St., stated they were taking a step back on bar operations at Palomino and are currently transitioning employees to other cafes owned by the company.

The Honeypie Bakeshop at Palomino and PIE Inc administrative will still be around, but patrons will not be able to get a burger or a cool glass of whiskey from the bar for some time.

The bar will still be available to host private events, dinner parties, and whiskey socials, and the bar will be offering Palomino for private event rentals in the future. The bar has stated they are hopeful they will be back in business fully next year.

For now, guests can still enjoy services from Palomino’s sister cafes in Milwaukee including, Honeypie which is located at 263 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and SmallPie located at 2504 E Oklahoma Ave.

