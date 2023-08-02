Paloma Taco & Tequila opening new location in Kinetik building in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — Paloma Taco & Tequila is opening up in the Kinetik apartment building on South Kinnickinnic Avenue, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The 2,300-square-foot restaurant will be more than twice the size of the original location at 5419 W. North Ave.

Owner Pattie Ford said the new location offers a larger kitchen and all the heavy equipment they need.

They hope to open in early 2024.

They focus on tacos as well as appetizers, entrees and desserts. Their carne asada tacos are a favorite, the owner said.

Paloma Taco & Tequila is currently at 55th and North.

