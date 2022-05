MILWAUKEE — Painting will begin Thursday on a seven-foot-tall "BE KIND" installation on Water Street in Milwaukee.

Depending on Thursday's weather, you could start to see muralist Fred Kaems begin his work downtown.

According to a news release, the "larger than life" installation is set to be finished and unveiled on Thursday, June 2 with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and North Shore Bank.

Officials say more information regarding the artwork will be announced next week.

