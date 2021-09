GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins won’t play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Jenkins got hurt during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions

The Packers also announced that tight end Dominique Dafney won’t play due to a hip injury

The Packers visit the 49ers for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

You can see the game on TMJ4. Kickoff at 7:20p.m.

