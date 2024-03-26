Packers to sign Greg Joseph as new kicker, per sources

The Green Bay Packers may sign a new kicker, according to sources.

Brett Tessler, an NFL sports agent, says the Packers are about to sign his client Greg Joseph.

The Green Bay Packers are signing my client Greg Joseph who kicked for the Minnesota Vikings the past 3 seasons. Holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season (5), Vikings record for longest FG (61 yds), & led NFL in TB% in '21. Had other interest but liked this opportunity. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 26, 2024

In the tweet, Tessler says Joseph holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season and the Vikings record for longest field goal.

Joseph has been kicking for the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons. Before that, he played for the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. He attended Florida Atlantic University.

