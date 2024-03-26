Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers to sign Greg Joseph as new kicker, per sources

Greg Joseph has been kicking for the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons.
Greg Joseph
Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Greg Joseph
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 12:53:48-04

The Green Bay Packers may sign a new kicker, according to sources.

Brett Tessler, an NFL sports agent, says the Packers are about to sign his client Greg Joseph.

In the tweet, Tessler says Joseph holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season and the Vikings record for longest field goal.

Joseph has been kicking for the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons. Before that, he played for the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. He attended Florida Atlantic University.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month