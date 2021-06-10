Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Packers tight end Jace Sternberger suspended for violating substance abuse policy

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Patterson/AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Sternberger
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 16:23:20-04

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating NFL substance abuse policy.

An NFL spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that #87 will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Sternberger can return to the team’s active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21, following the team’s Week 2 game against Detroit.

The team did not offer any details on how Sternberger violated the policy on Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4