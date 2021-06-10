Packers tight end Jace Sternberger suspended for violating substance abuse policy

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating NFL substance abuse policy.

An NFL spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that #87 will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Sternberger can return to the team’s active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21, following the team’s Week 2 game against Detroit.

The team did not offer any details on how Sternberger violated the policy on Thursday.

