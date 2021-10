GREEN BAY, WI (AP) The Green Bay Packers seek their sixth consecutive victory as they host Washington on Sunday.

This marks the Packers' lone home contest in a five-game stretch.

They will follow up this game by visiting Arizona and Kansas City. Washington is attempting to snap a two-game skid.

Washington hasn't won at Green Bay since 1988 and has lost in each of its last five trips to Lambeau Field.

