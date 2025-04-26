Packers pick offensive tackle, wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers went with a big man in the second round of the draft Friday night, selecting N.C. State offensive tackle Anthony Belton at No. 54 overall.

Belton (6-6, 335) started at left tackle for the Wolfpack over the past three seasons, opening 33 games overall. In those seasons, he did not give up more than three sacks in any one year, according to Pro Football Focus, averaging a little over 400 pass-blocking snaps per season.

The Tallahassee, Fla., native attended both Florida State University High School and Georgia Military Academy.

Belton joins a Green Bay offensive line room that had three draft picks added last year, including first-rounder Jordan Morgan, who is expected to compete with Rasheed Walker at left tackle this season.

The Packers took a second receiver within their first three picks of this draft.

In Round 3, Green Bay chose TCU's Savion Williams with the No. 87 overall selection.

Williams (6-4, 222) played five seasons for the Horned Frogs, the last three as a full-time starter. Over the last three years combined, he caught 130 passes for 1,576 yards and 14 TDs.

Last season, the Texas native also added 322 rushing yards and six TDs on 51 carries.

Williams was named honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference each of the last two seasons. He clocked a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine with a 1.52-second 10-yard split.

