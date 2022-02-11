Packers legend LeRoy Butler elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night.

The former safety was named a finalist for the third straight year in January, and now the wait is truly over.

Butler is the 28th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to the Packers, Butler played 12 seasons between 1990 and 2001 and was a member of teams that made the playoffs seven times, won the division three times, and reached the NFC Championship three times (winning twice) and brought the Packers their first world championship in 29 years, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “I’m so happy for LeRoy and his family. He was a versatile player and key part of the teams that helped return the Packers to championship level football.”

And LeRoy Butler bats lead off. He’s in the @ProFootballHOF congrats Roy Lee! #Packers pic.twitter.com/il89CyCPhu — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) February 11, 2022

Butler was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 1990 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

According to a news release, he was named first-team All-Pro four times by The Associated Press, Pro Football Writers Association and Pro Football Weekly (1993, 1996-98) and selected to the Pro Bowl four times (1993, 1996-98).

"Butler played in more games, 181, than any other defensive back in team history, and only seven players overall saw action in more contests," the Packers said in a news release. "He played in 116 consecutive games from 1994-2001 and appeared in all 16 games in nine of his 12 seasons."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip