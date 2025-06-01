Packers host June job fairs as they gear up for the upcoming football season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be holding three job fairs this June as they get ready for the upcoming football season.

The Packers are looking for both part-time and seasonal workers.

Job fair times and dates below:

Tuesday, June 3, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Tuesday, June 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Thursday, June 26, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Verizon Loft in Lambeau Field

Applicants will have a variety of positions to choose from, including gameday roles in guest services and security. The Packers’ food and beverage service provider, Delaware North Sportservice, is also looking to fill part-time and gameday positions. Representatives will be available during the June 3 and June 10 job fairs.

On-site interviews will take place at each job fair.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions. A good candidate will have strong verbal communication and conversation skills, troubleshooting skills, and the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities. Job hunters seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

All applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 4 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida St. The Lot can be entered from Lambardi Ave.

Candidates heading to the Verizon Loft are asked to enter the stadium through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level. Those attending a fair located in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village may enter the building to the east of Lambeau Field. Guest services staff will be on site to assist in directing people.

Can’t make it to a job fair but still want to apply? Click here.

