Packers Hope Big Mo, Momentum Is On Their Side

It's called the Big Mo for a reason. Momentum. In the case of the Packers, does the locker room believe in the mystical momentum building these past couple of weeks?

"We've been doing what we've been doing all year and that's just being resilient," Packers Defensive Lineman Kenny Clark says. "You know, sticking to the plan. And we're just playing ball how we know how. The offense is doing a great job. And you know, we're playing off of that. And we're making timely plays and all that kind of stuff. So, just the complementary football. And yeah, we're playing like a complete team right now."

It's pretty awesome," Packers tight end Luke Musgrave says. "Yeah I think we all aren't going to take it for granted. But I think, yeah, we have enough perspective that it's like ok, this is a serious thing. It's pretty awesome what we're doing."

Packers center Josh Myers says he's having fun, through all the ups-and-downs that the team has gone through this season, and seeing the young team grow up.

"Almost at a loss for words really. It's been so fun," Packers Center Josh Myers says. "I think the hard times have made the good ones so good. Man, been a blast."

"At the end of this thing? There's only one happy team, period," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says. "And, so you gotta approach it the same way each and every day. Like, we're going out there to win a football game. And we're gonna have to play our best ball."

San Fran does have a good defense, but their biggest concern going into this week is their run D especially with Aaron Jones on a tear, 4 straight 100 yard rushing days.

