Packers home-field advantage means multi-million dollar boost for Greater Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) — Only so many people can call the Green Bay Packers their neighbor.

Patricia Blank is one of them.

Her property on Ridge Road serves mainly as a vacation rental.

"It's her retirement income," said her son, Jonathan Blank.

"She gets a little Social Security, but nothing else really lined up for her."

Photo: Jonathan Blank Patricia Blank's rental property near Lambeau Field rented for $5,500 for the Packers home playoff game this weekend, her son Jonathan Blank said.

The $5,500 her home is renting for this weekend during the Packers home playoffs game is part of an estimated $15 million of economic impact the game will have on the Greater Green Bay region.

That estimate is from Nick Meisner, vice president of marketing and communications for Discover Green Bay.

"Our hope and our goal, is to ensure that [visitors] have a very, very positive experience while they're here," Meisner said.

"And then [they] want to come back."

The $15 million figure includes both direct and indirect economic impact. An example of direct impact is spending on a hotel room in downtown Green Bay; while indirect impact is when that hotel buys supplies from a local vendor, Meisner said.

Photo: Jon Erickson Tourist spending on food and drinks at Hagemeister Park in downtown Green Bay would be an example of direct economic impact of the Packers home playoffs game this weekend.

At St. Brendan's Inn downtown, between increased room rates and an expected boost in restaurant business this weekend, revenue is predicted to be up by about 70 percent, said Ashley Oates, the general manager.

"We're very excited, we are full for the Packers game," Oates said.

"A lot of [our regulars] from out of state will be staying with us for three to four nights."

And the money flows beyond St. Brendan's bottom line.

"Our bartenders and our waitstaff will have a lot more tips in their pocket, after the weekend, which is great for them."