Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Packers give franchise tag to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams
Nick Wass/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The Packers have several moves to make this month to not only get under the salary cap but also have enough room for a new contract to keep Adams, the All-Pro wide receiver who can become a free agent.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Davante Adams
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 06:26:45-05

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are putting a franchise tag on Davante Adams to prevent the two-time All-Pro receiver from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Packers made the move Tuesday after MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he’s planning to return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

Any team would have had the opportunity to sign Adams when the free agency period opens March 16 if the Packers hadn't tagged him.

Adams and the Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku