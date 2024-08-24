Packers fans pour into Lambeau field, share excitement for football season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thousands of football fans poured into Lambeau field Saturday afternoon to witness the return of the Packers to their home field.

As the Packers closed out the preseason, with a win against the Baltimore Ravens, many in attendance told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that they’re feeling hopeful about what’s to come.

Tahleel Mohieldin Caden Moldenhaur was at the Packers game and and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“Seeing young talent everywhere, you can only be excited,” Packers fan Caden Moldenhauer said. “The fact that there’s people looking to prove themselves only raises the excitement for me.”

Many Packers fans both new and old bonded over their love of two things: cheaper tickets and a good time.

Tahleel Mohieldin Grace Mareck is sporting a cheesehead hat and taking in the energy at Lambeau Field.

“It’s the most fun that I’ve had in my entire life,” Greenbay native Grace Marek said. “I know whoever we sit by, it doesn’t really matter who it is. It’s just — they always have a lot of fun and I love that.”

The fun at Lambeau wasn’t just limited to Green Bay fans. Shalin Bhandari said he moved to Wisconsin a couple of years back but has remained loyal to the Steelers.

However, on Saturday he too was backing the Packers on the field.

Tahleel Mohieldin Shalin Bhandari (right) and Chris Matthews (left) were at the Packers vs. Ravens preseason game.

“Any day the Ravens lose is a good day for me,” Bhandari said. ‘That’s why I’m here.”

While the NFL’s regular season isn’t set to start until September 5th, 2024, Packer fans like Jake Kellerman are already setting their sights on a Lombardi.

"It's one week at a time but man I got Superbowl aspirations on the mind this year,” Kellerman said. “We got the quarterback now, we got the coaching staff now, young core, I feel like this is our year."



