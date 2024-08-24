Packers fans pour into Lambeau field, share excitement for football season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thousands of football fans poured into Lambeau field Saturday afternoon to witness the return of the Packers to their home field.
As the Packers closed out the preseason, with a win against the Baltimore Ravens, many in attendance told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that they’re feeling hopeful about what’s to come.
“Seeing young talent everywhere, you can only be excited,” Packers fan Caden Moldenhauer said. “The fact that there’s people looking to prove themselves only raises the excitement for me.”
Many Packers fans both new and old bonded over their love of two things: cheaper tickets and a good time.
“It’s the most fun that I’ve had in my entire life,” Greenbay native Grace Marek said. “I know whoever we sit by, it doesn’t really matter who it is. It’s just — they always have a lot of fun and I love that.”
The fun at Lambeau wasn’t just limited to Green Bay fans. Shalin Bhandari said he moved to Wisconsin a couple of years back but has remained loyal to the Steelers.
However, on Saturday he too was backing the Packers on the field.
“Any day the Ravens lose is a good day for me,” Bhandari said. ‘That’s why I’m here.”
While the NFL’s regular season isn’t set to start until September 5th, 2024, Packer fans like Jake Kellerman are already setting their sights on a Lombardi.
"It's one week at a time but man I got Superbowl aspirations on the mind this year,” Kellerman said. “We got the quarterback now, we got the coaching staff now, young core, I feel like this is our year."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.