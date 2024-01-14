Packers fans in Texas ready for Sunday showdown with Cowboys

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX — Whether they're just visiting or live in Texas full-time, Packers fans say they're ready for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“We have a lot of Packers fans down here,” Nikki Graf says. “We get together and have a great time.”

Graf is originally from New Berlin, Wisconsin. She is also a member of the North Texas Cheddarheads, a Texas-based Packers fan club.

"We get together every single Sunday and watch the games," Graf said. "We have amazing chants and we cheer on the Pack."

Graf and other Packers fans attended a pep rally in Grand Prairie, Texas Saturday night.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy and former players Ahman Green and Tramon Williams spoke to the fans ahead of the game.

“It’s a great rivalry,” Williams said. “I’ve never lost in (AT&T Stadium) so it’s pretty sweet for me.”

"We are everywhere," said Graf. "There are tons of us. Go Pack, go!"

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip