Packers fans hold heads high after Jordan Love exits Packers-Eagles game with leg injury

MILWAUKEE — Packers fans are holding their heads high after Jordan Love exited the Packers-Eagles game with a leg injury.

“Watching him fall to the ground, wincing in pain. Honestly, I had trouble sleeping last night thinking about Jordan Love,” Angelito Tenorio, a Packers Fan, said.

Kaylee Staral Angelito Tenorio is a Packers fan who spoke to TMJ4's Kaylee Staral on QB Jordan Love's knee injury.

Love was reported to have suffered an MCL sprain, according to sources. The NFL reported he is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks.

“I’m hoping our young team can rally and perform and win some games,” Tenorio explained.

TMJ4 met Tenorio and dozens of other fans at Saturday night’s Brewers game. Many supporters of the blue and gold are also fans of the green and gold.

Kaylee Staral Barney Moore is a Packers fan who spoke to TMJ4's Kaylee Staral on QB Jordan Love's knee injury.

“It’s Wisconsin. I think it’s on your birth certificate that you’re a Packers fan,” Barney Moore, a Milwaukee resident, joked.

Moore and several other fans told TMJ4 they were glued to TV screens Friday night for the Packers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some fans said the first part of the game looked good. It was in the final seconds when things took a turn.

Love went down and was assisted off the field near the end of the game.

Kaylee Staral Jaelin Ross is a Packers fan who spoke to TMJ4's Kaylee Staral on QB Jordan Love's knee injury.

“It was a bit of a shock. I wasn't sure what would happen in the moments afterward,” Jaelin Ross from Oconomowoc, said.

Further testing still needs to be done on the Packers quarterback, but he is expected to rally and get back in the game.

She and others were relieved to find out that Love’s injury isn’t a season-ender.

Kaylee Staral Tyler Drees is a Packers fan who spoke to TMJ4's Kaylee Staral on QB Jordan Love's knee injury.

“Can they weather the storm this next month? I think they can do that,” fan Tyler Drees said.

While upset that Love won’t be on the field for the beginning of the regular season, Packers fans are already looking to the future with heads high.

“Seriously— this team— there’s something special happening in Green Bay. I’m really hoping he makes a quick recovery," Tenorio smiled.

