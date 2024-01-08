Packers fans feeling the Love after win against Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packer fans at Lambeau field were feeling the Love Saturday night after the team secured their spot in the playoffs.

To earn their chance to compete in the postseason, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 17-9.



“I’m very excited I have no other words,” one fan said. “Jordan Love showed a lot of improvement from game one to today and I think he gon take us far.”

Other Packer fans said they are not only thrilled to be heading to the playoffs but are also proud of a young team making big moves.



“It’s just great to see them outperforming what the expectations were,” Griffin Freimuth said.

While their long-time rivals were the first to get on the score board with field goal, for Bears fans it was pretty much downhill from there.

“I was feeling very confident in the beginning as usual,” Bears fan Rachel Bleichner said.

Bleichner attended the came Saturday with her husband Alan Mulder and children who are all Packers fans.

“Now I hope only for my kids that they go home with a win,” she said during the third quarter as the Packers maintained a lead.

Husband Mulder joked she was throwing in the towel but not many could blame her. This after the Packers scored a touchdown on their longest drive of the season—92 yards.

Meanwhile the Bears, down cornerback Jaylon Johnson, didn’t make it to the end zone all game.

