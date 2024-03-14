Packers 'Fan Hall of Famer' gets Packers tattoo

Thursday was a big day for Dan ‘Bogie’ Bogenschuetz

Bogenschuetz is the newest member of the 'Packers Fan Hall of Fame'!

Earlier, he committed to getting a tattoo to showcase his passion for the green and gold if he was inducted into the Fan Hall of Fame.

Now that he has been inducted, he decided it was time to get inked.

Bogenschuetz joined TMJ4 News at 4, live from the Chicory Root Tattoo studio in Sheboygan where he's getting inked in green and gold.

Watch the full interview above.

