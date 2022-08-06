Watch Now
Packers Family Night draws in thousands at Lambeau Field

Crowds of green and gold roared in the stands as they watched the team take the field for a scrimmage.
Packers Family Night returned to Lambeau Field Friday evening.
Poster image - 2022-08-05T213149.512.jpg
Posted at 11:20 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 00:20:25-04

GREEN BAY — More than 50,000 people packed into Lambeau Field to attend the 21st Annual Packers Family Night on Friday in Green Bay.

Crowds of green and gold roared in the stands as they watched the team take the field for a scrimmage.

Tickets were conveniently priced at $10 to give families a game-like experience at an affordable rate.

Sights and scenes of Packers Family Night

"We could afford the tickets for four of us. We wouldn’t be able to come without it and so it's really great to introduce our son and our daughter to it because we’re huge Packers fans," said Holly Doughty.

The affordable deal also gave cheeseheads a chance to snag some of the best seats in the house.

Image from iOS (293).jpg

For fans like Keelin Pierner and her family, they were able to grab front-row seats.

"We just love coming as a family to be able to do this and be this close," said Pierner.

The evening scrimmage ended with a dazzling firework show for fans to enjoy.

Image from iOS (292).jpg

"The energy is great as you hear all the players talk about they just love coming and all the Packers fans in one place to celebrate such an amazing team before the season starts," said Pierner.

The next preseason home game at Lambeau Field is scheduled for Aug.19.

