Packers' Doubs suspended for game due to 'detrimental' conduct, Ford remains out

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be moved to the reserve/suspended roster for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Robert Rochell will be moved up to the active roster following Doubs' suspension, according to a press release.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Andrew Beck was also moved from the practice squad to the active roster.

Rochell has appeared in two games this season, both as a game-day elevation. In total, he has played in 39 regular-season games, five of which were for the Los Angeles Rams between 2021-22 and the Packers between 2023-24.

Johnathan Ford will not play this week. He was set to return after a 21-day practice window after an injury, according to the release.

