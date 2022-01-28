Packers cornerback raises $14K, donates 300 blankets to senior living facilities

GREEN BAY — Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles delivered 300 blankets to Wisconsin senior living facilities on Thursday as a part of his Alzheimer's awareness campaign.

It all started back in December when he hosted a GET one, GIVE one blanket campaign to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As a part of that campaign, anyone who donated $35 or more would receive a free blanket and Jean-Charles would donate another blanket to a senior living facility.

Through the campaign, Jean-Charles raised more than $14K, and more than 300 blankets were donated.

“I’m so glad I could team up with the Alzheimer’s Association this season,” said Jean-Charles. “It’s important to me to support my community and I wanted to give back to families dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia."

Jean-Charles donated the blankets on Thursday to Marla Visa Assisted Living and Medical Care.

“Our residents were so excited Shemar visited our campus,” said Mason Foth, community relations coordinator, Marla Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care. “Wisconsin winters are so harsh and this blanket campaign is just what the doctor ordered.”

The Alzheimer's Association also expressed their thanks, saying, “this campaign is a great example of how teamwork can raise awareness and bring joy to some of our most vulnerable loved ones. We are grateful for his dedication to his community and to those on a journey with this devasting disease."

